Sanjay Dutt To Debut As A Producer In Marathi Cinema!

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer.

His production banner, Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

Sanjay Dutt to produce his first Marathi venture
Sanjay tweeted on Tuesday: “Ecstatic to announce Sanjay Dutt Productions’ first venture into Marathi films alongside Blue Mustang, yet untitled.”

Being directed by Rajat Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

