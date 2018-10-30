Sanjay Dutt To Debut As A Producer In Marathi Cinema!

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer.

His production banner, Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

Sanjay tweeted on Tuesday: “Ecstatic to announce Sanjay Dutt Productions’ first venture into Marathi films alongside Blue Mustang, yet untitled.”

Being directed by Rajat Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar.