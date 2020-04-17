Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Mom Amrita Singh Rock THIS TikTok Challenge TOGETHER, Watch!

The ongoing lockdown period has given many of us a lot of leisure time and a chance to spend maximum time with families. Be it normal people or celebs, we are seeing everyone doing stuff that we had never seen them do before. Challenges are new cool these days as everyone is doing them, be it with normal videos or TikTok ones. Sara Ali Khan recently performed a challenge along with her mom and veteran actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The gorgeous actress along with her family took the challenge in which they have to answer questions about each other.

Praising her mom, Sara captioned the video, “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King 👑 💪🏻👳🏽‍♂️👩‍👧‍👦🙉🙈🐵”



Isn’t that adorable?

Recently Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi also performed this challenge and shared the TikTok video with her fans.

Earlier Sara shared a video clip on Instagram, where she and Ibrahim are seen looking towards the camera as she shares one of her knock-knock jokes.

Sara captioned the post saying: “Throwback to when you could…But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking.”

She also shared tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom.

Sara Ali Khan posted a throwback dance rehearsal video and gave a funny caption: “Monday motivation…Sara’s suggestion- dance edition… Revisit any previous tradition… Riyaaz, training, repetition… It’ll all come to fruition… And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime’ any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe,” she wrote.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal which couldn’t do well at the Box Office. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan directed comedy film Coolie No. 1. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush opposite her.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!