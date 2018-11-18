Sara Ali Khan Finds Kartik Aaryan Damn Cute! Wants Him To Know Her Address

Bollywood next big star Sara Ali Khan had already won our hearts with her style statements and her beautiful smile. While her fans were eagerly waiting for her debut film, the trailer of Kedarnath, where she marks her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has impressed us all with the entire vibe of her character.

The diva has not even started with her career and we already know how Sara is the next big star of Bollywood.

Recently, Sara appeared on Koffee with Karan along with her father Saif. From what we see in the promos, the two seems to have a gala time sharing the couch and sipping the coffee. In conversation with Karan, Sara was given a choice to choose between Kartik and Ranbir and who would she date between the two. Sara without batting and eye chose Kartik to date and Ranbir to marry. While her choice made a few headlines Sara was again asked the same question on another radio chat show. Keeping her stand, Sara stood by her answer on dating Kartik and jokingly denied about marrying Ranbir. Sara even added that the beauty finds Kartik cute and asked for his address.

Rumour has it that we might see the two in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled film! Now that’s something to look forward to!