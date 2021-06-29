Actor Saqib Saleem recently wrote a poem on the ongoing pandemic and how, although it affects lives, it also brings people together. Saleem says his passion for poetry exists since his college days.

“I have been jotting down notes and scribbling from college. So, I am writing down for a while but I think that the pandemic, more specifically lockdown, gave me time to be with myself and my notepad. That is how the writing process started again,” the actor tells IANS.

In the same chat, Saqib Saleem also revealed that his recent poem titled “Insaniyat” is inspired by true events.

Talking about it, the actor said, “It’s a real-life story about when, during the second wave, a friend of mine got the virus and was in ICU for a few days. It all came from what was happening in my life at that point.”

Saqib Saleem is awaiting the release of his next film “83‘”, directed by Kabir Khan. The film chronicles the journey of the Indian Cricket team during the 1983 World Cup win. Saqib plays vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath who was pivotal in the film’s winning the trophy. This film also stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

