Sanya Malhotra On Shakuntala Devi: “For This Film, I Developed A Backstory”

Sanya Malhotra has created a niche of her own in the industry with varied roles. The actress who is playing a lead alongside Vidya Balan in the film Shakuntala Devi opened up about her character in the film.

Sanya shares, “I did a lot of reading for this one. Actually what also helped me is the look of the character. For this film, I developed a backstory”.

One of the most hardworking actresses in the industry, Sanya Malhotra, always preps hard before going in front of the camera. Apart from having a completely different look every time, the actress loves to play new roles.

After proving her mettle as Geeta Phogat in Dangal, Sanya, who believes in getting into the skin of the character, will surely ace the role in Shakuntala Devi with utmost perfection. Her unique avatar in Shakuntala Devi is sure to win her audience’s hearts.

Work-wise, Sanya is all elated to play the role of Anupama Banerjee in this film alongside Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year.

