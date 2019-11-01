Moothon: Nivin Pauly’s Crime Thriller Gets U/A Certificate

Actor Nivin Pauly who was last seen in Malayalam venture Love Action Drama moving away from his lover boy image will soon be seen on the big the screen in a completely new avatar as a ruthless gangster in his upcoming release, Moothon.

The Mollywood star yesterday took on Instagram to share a brand new poster from the film. The Premam actor also revealed that the crime thriller has been passed by the censor board with U/A certificate.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the actor with a full-grown beard and sunglasses, sporting an intense look.

The story of Moothon is about a 14-year-old boy’s journey from the beautiful island of Lakshwadeep to lanes of Mumbai in search of his elder brother.

The crime venture also stars Sobitha Dhulipala, Roshan Mathew, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora along with others in pivotal roles.

The film had received a phenomenal response at its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

The Nivin starrer is been helmed by actor-turned-filmmaker Geethu Mohandas.

Moothon is been co-produced by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, S. Vinod Kumar, Ajay G Rai, and Alan Mc Alex.

Moothon is a bilingual film which will hit big screens soon in Hindi and Malayalam languages.

The film is slated to release on 8th November.

