Waluscha De Sousa Gets Standing Ovation For Her Special Dance Tribute To Zeenat Aman

As Nach Baliye 9 draws to a close this weekend, the popular dance reality show’s co-host Waluscha De Sousa decided to spring a huge surprise on the audience and her fans by pulling off a special dance act!

The 35-year-old actress rocked the stage of Nach Baliye 9 finale by paying a special tribute to one of her most favourite actresses of Bollywood, Zeenat Aman who was a special guest on the show.

Waluscha performed on the yesteryear classics including Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya Hai and Dum Maaro Dum among others that have defined the journey of the veteran actress.

Much to Waluscha’s surprise, she got a standing ovation post her scintillating dance performance and Zeenat Aman was all praise for the same.

Waluscha says, “I’m a huge fan of Zeenat ji. As a fitting tribute to her and her amazing body of work, we have put together a special act for her. Performing in front of her and dancing to all her iconic tracks was very nerve-wracking.”

“Ahmed Khan was in shock and pleasantly surprised to see this side of me. He said I looked graceful and hot at the same time and that it was great to get to see me performing at the finale. Govindji said he was impressed as well. All these people gave me a standing ovation. So, it was a real big high to see the entire set stand and cheer me on. It will remain an amazing experience forever,” she adds.

