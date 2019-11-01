After Thalapathy 64, Lokesh Kangaraj’s Next With Suriya To be Titled Irumbhu Kai Mayavi

Filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj is on cloud nine following all the rave reviews which he has been getting for his Diwali released directorial Kaithi. From the past few weeks, the director has also been busy with his action venture film which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. Now, the latest news for his next venture is that he will collaborate with Kollywood star Suriya for a film titled Irumbhu Kai Mayavi.

As per reports in Times Of India, post wrapping up Thalapathy 64 with Bigil star Vijay, Lokesh will start with his next project which he has titled as Irumbhu Kai Mayavi. There is still plenty of time left for the film to go on floors, as except for Suriya rest of the cast for the film is yet to be finalized.

Talking about Suriya, the Kollywood star is busy with filmmaker Sudha Kongara’s directorial Soorarai Pottru which is based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. He was last seen on the big screen in K.V Anand’s Kaapaan.

Apart from Suriya, Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in major roles along with Aparna Balamurali, Karunas, and Mohan Babu.

Talking about Thalapathy 64, the film starring Thalapathy Vijay went on floors early last week. The action venture also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Anthony Varghese along with others.

Thalapathy 64 is produced by Xavier Britto under0020B Film Creators. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

