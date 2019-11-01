Along With The Weekend, Ananya Panday Is Here To Drive Away Your Blues With Her Latest Fashion Outing

Only one film old, actress Ananya Panday enjoys a huge fan following, and she never seems to disappoint her fans with her fashion choices. We have seen her pull off all kinds of looks from being elegant and classy to transforming her look to bold and chic.

While Ananya posts some really fun pictures on Instagram which will absolutely make you fall in love with her, her recent post in a blue fashion outing definitely made our blues run away!

Ananya shared her latest pictures that are a fashion inspiration to fans all over. She captioned it, “wearing blue but clearly not feeling blue 🐳”. Newly 21, the star carries the Alice McCall pastel blue co-ordinated skirt and crop top and gives out gushily adorable vibes.

Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed young actresses when it comes to her endeavors. The actress who debuted with ‘Student of the Year 2‘ had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khattar which is all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!