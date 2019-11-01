Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal To Feature In Anees Bazmee’s Madcap Entertainer?

After delivering films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee to his credit, filmmaker Anees Bazmee took the comedy route with films like Welcome, No Entry and Ready. Now Bazmee is back in the genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but what has caught our attention is the industry buzz that is speculating that Anees Bazmee is planning another film with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

A certain source has been quoted saying, “Anees Bazmee wanted a young and fresh cast for this buddy comedy, which is on the lines of a madcap entertainer that he’s known for. It’s a comedy of errors and Vicky has already given his nod to the film. He approached Sara Ali Khan because the director feels that she’s a terrific performer and people haven’t still seen the comical side to her.”

Revealing to Pinkvilla, the source further said that both the actors, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have already given their nod to the film. “Sara loved the script. It’s an out and out comedy and Ekta is a family friend. Her mother Amrita Singh is very close to Ekta and they were planning to launch Sara anyway in films with Kedarnath. But after a lot of trouble, she had to cop out of the film but she had always promised Amrita that she would work with Sara very soon. It’s finally happening. The film rolls out with Sara and Vicky sometime later next year.”

Given the fact that Sara and Vicky both have popularities rising through the roof with each passing day, it certainly will be an interesting casting coup.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line up of films with the Uddham Singh biopic, Takht and Dharma Productions’ first horror franchise, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand has Coolie No. 1 remake along with Varun Dhawan and Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

