Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Recreation Of Title Track, Shoot In London & More – Exciting Schedule Ahead For Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is in full swing as the first schedule, a short one in Mumbai has been completed. Now the latest development about the project is that the team will move to abroad after wrapping up its shoot in India.

The report in Mumbai Mirror reveals the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will kick-start their next schedule in January 2020. It will start with some portions in Rajasthan, London and then back to Mumbai. Regarding the same, a source close to the development has been quoted saying, “Anees went on a recce to Rajasthan last week. While the actors will shoot at real locations in Rajasthan and London, the Mumbai schedule will take place on a set.”

The team will be joined by a prominent actress of Bollywood and the recreation of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track and Aami Je Tomar too will be shot in the same period. The main plot is said to revolve around a character haunted by a spirit.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on the 31st of July 2020.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is overwhelmed by the fact that she is working in the horror-comedy genre. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar.

Speaking to IANS, Kiara said, “I never thought I would work in this (horror-comedy) genre but after ‘Laxmmi Bomb‘ now there is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. These are both very different films, so I am really excited.”

On “Laxmmi Bomb“, her horror comedy with Akshay Kumar, she said: “We are putting our best foot forward and we hope to make it a crackling entertainer because I am sure the expectations will be high. I am a huge fan of Akshay (Kumar) sir’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. That was the first horror-comedy film that I ever watched.”

