Driving Licence: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Next Commercial Entertainer Gets Its Release Date

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Driving Licence is one of the most anticipated films down south. Today morning the Malayalam actor took to Instagram to unveil the film’s release date along with a new poster.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Prithviraj in casual attire and Suraj Venjaramood in a khaki uniform with all smiles posing next to a red car.

The film will hit big screens on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, and it will have Prithviraj essaying the role of a superstar who is obsessed with cars. The commercial entertainer has National Award winner Suraj Venjaramood in a major role. The latter in the film will be seen playing the role of a vehicle inspector.

Driving Licence has actress Deepti Sati opposite Prithviraj in lead. The duo will be seen as a married couple in the film.

The film also has actress Miya George in an important role.

Driving Licence is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr and it is been produced under the Ezra actor’s home banner Prithviraj Productions.

Talking about Prithviraj, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Kalabhavan Shajohn’s directorial Brother’s Day, also has other projects in his kitty in form of Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham, Sachy’s Ayyapanum Koshiyum, and Shaji Kailas’s Kadva.

