Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his next movie – Ghudchadhi – that went on floors on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Dutt posted a picture on Twitter that shows him practising yoga in a garden. In the tweet, he tagged Balu Munnangi, an astrologer, from whom Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Dutt himself seek advice.

Advertisement

“Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence,” Sanjay Dutt wrote.

Check out the tweet shared by Sanjay Dutt below:

Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always. pic.twitter.com/IUZzNBFAHl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 22, 2022

The iconic Jodi of 90s, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are pairing together yet again for this comedy flick. Alongside this entertaining duo, the film also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. This Binoy Gandhi’s directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

Besides Ghudchadhi, which is being directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen as ‘Adheera’ in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on April 14.

He also has Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Regretted Doing A Kissing Scene In 1988’s Dayavan: “I Wondered Why Did I Do It?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube