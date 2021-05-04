Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3 in 1981 and her son, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, posted an Instagram message on Monday in her memory.

“Not a day goes by when I don’t miss you Ma!” wrote Sanjay, who is 61 now, along with a throwback black and white picture he posted on the social media site.

In the mid-shot image, Nargis holds a young Sanjay Dutt in her arms. The nostalgic photograph has garnered over 369720 likes since it was posted earlier in the day.

Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and passed away a year later.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen getting vaccinated. He turned up to take the shot casually, in blue denims and black T-shirt.

“Received my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today at the BKC Vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

