Sana Khan’s Yet Another SHOCKING Revelation On Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis: “He Forced Me & Did Not Let Me Meet Anyone Alone”

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis had a very public relation, all thanks to their social media PDA. However, their breakup was even more public and unimaginably ugly. With Sana accusing Melvin of cheating on her with other girls and even impregnating a young girl, there is a lot more that she has to say.

While Sana had taken to her social media handle to share a rather long post about what went wrong in her relationship, she has decided to leave no stone unturned in exposing Melvin and even his family. With not a lot of nice things to say about Melvin, Sana has opened up about his over possessiveness and how he and his family often lectured her about being ‘Sanskari’.

But what comes as the most shocking revelation from the Jai Ho actress is the fact that Melvin Louis forced her to make their relationship public and made sure that she was never alone with anybody. Sana said that while she thought it was all her love, she now understands that Melvin was scared that people would reveal his secret and true nature to her.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sana has made some shocking revelations saying, “You fall in love, things begin…and the person is forcing you, ‘put our relationship on Instagram, let people know’…and I was like, it’s just a month. Should I put? Of course, I like you and everything is there, but I don’t know if I am ready in a month. He said, ‘no no, you have to put’. Ok, chalo, you literally force somebody emotionally to post the pictures. After that, when I come back and have my other interviews, (he said), ‘no no, you talk about it, talk about us, otherwise, if people see you with other guys, they’re going to link you up with them.”

She further said, “In the initial six months of our relationship, this guy did not let me meet anyone alone. If this (the interview) was my first six months, he would be sitting here. I thought this was possessiveness.”

Well after all these explosive revelations, only time will tell if Melvin Louis has something to say in his defense or not.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!