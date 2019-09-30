Sana Khan has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. She started her career with the 2005 Hindi film titled Yehi Hai High Society and later worked for many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada films.

But it was her role in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho followed with Wajah Tum Ho and a song in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which brought her into the limelight. However, her lucky streak didn’t continue for a long time and she stopped getting good offers.

Sana Khan who is quite popular on Instagram and boasts of 2.5 million followers recently posted a “dubsmash” video of herself. In the video, she is seen dubbing a famous dialogue of comedian Zakir Khan from one of his standup shows and it will quickly bring a smile on your face.

Sana shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Bang on 💥 Tip of the day : Hard work takes you places 🙌🏼 no one makes it sitting at home just dreaming about success.

Don’t fall for any false talks by people who say otherwise. You will get what you are destined for #sanakhan #hardwork #keepgoing”

Have a look-

Isn’t that hilarious? and also the best Monday Motivation you can have today?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!