Sameera Reddy Gets TEARY-EYED As She Speaks About The Mental Health Of Kids During This Lockdown

Sameera Reddy recently welcomed her second child, Nyra and has been very vocal about her pregnancy. From sharing her maternity struggles to shoot, she has been active on Instagram ever since she conceived her daughter.

Now, the whole world has come to a standstill and everyone is practising quarantine. Meanwhile, the kids are really upset about their parents not letting them go out and play. Talking about the same on Instagram, Sameera almost got teary-eyed.

The actress said, “The most important thing I can tell you right now, the mental health of children is definitely not in the best space right now. And every child who is stuck in a lockdown is wondering deep down ‘what the hell is going on’. I was talking to Hans two weeks ago because I knew this was coming and the stuff he told me, I realised maybe we are watching too much news around him. Imagine if we have so much anxiety, how much anxiety do kids have? Akshay and me are talking among ourselves, preparing ourselves for this but we didn’t realise that this little boy.”

She further asked, “He is….It is so frustrating, it is just frustrating that kids have to see this. You want to make them feel safe; you want to make them feel loved. So what can we do? What can we mommies do?”

Sameera also shared a few tips on parenting and said, “I have put signs of deep anxiety in children on this post. Please look at it. Even if your kid is bit short right now and impatient and cannot handle this, talk and just be there for them. Make them feel safe, just be honest. Give things to do but a routine is just not going to do it. It’s gonna cut it if you are actually there for them. This is a time for that, this is a time for that.”

Well, it does make sense to whatever she’s saying.

