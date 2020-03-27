Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt FINALLY To Make Their Relationship Official Through A Tell-All Interview?

Ever since Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have come across each other during SAGA awards; their fans are going crazy after their reunion. Reports of them dating each other again are flowing in ever since. Not just that, it is said that the two are planning their wedding as well.

Well, the two met 1994 on the sets of popular sitcom show, Friends and started dating in 1998. Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow when he first met Jennifer and the two became good friends. Their managers set them up in 1998 and later in 2000, the two got married on one of the most iconic Hollywood weddings of all time.

The two got separated in 2005 and Brad immediately started dating his co-star from Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie. He reportedly cheating on Jen with Angelina. But all said and done, the duo is reportedly back together and keeping their relationship under the wraps. Now, according to reports, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are all set to do a tell-all interview on TV and talk about their relationship.

Yes, you read it right. As per the new issue of OK! the headline reads, “Jen & Brad Come Clean!” The couple is ready to go public with their relationship status and wants to keep them informed. They want to address their fans themselves and want to let them know that they care for each other.

But Gossipcop.com soon buster these reports and called them false. They got in touch with Jennifer’s spokesperson and confirmed that she’s not sitting anytime soon with Brad for a tell-all-interview.

Well, it’s difficult to figure out their current relationship status but we hope things get sorted out soon.

