Here’s Why Rakhi Sawant Wants People To Imagine They’re In Switzerland

Lockdown: Trust Rakhi Sawant to be the most creative entertainer in the industry and she will never let you down. While the nation is struggling to keep themselves busy in their houses amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the pandemic coronavirus, the actress has some suggestions too!

Taking to her social media handle, Rakhi has posted a rather interesting video where she is asking her viewers to imagine themselves in Switzerland so that they can feel good about spending these days inside their houses. While we can’t contain our laughter at Rakhi’s cuteness, we certainly agree to her statement that it is all mind games.

The video has Rakhi giving out ideas that suggest, “Do Yoga, Listen to music, imagine you are in Switzerland, pray to god, most importantly. It’s very important to pray. Watch gorgeous and beautiful movies with good locations. Imagine yourselves in beautiful places like Switzerland or doing anything else that you like the most”

Take a look at Rakhi’s post here:

Rakhi had shared yet another post recently where she was heard saying that while shopkeepers are not ready to deliver daily essentials to houses, people are forced to move out of their houses.

Do let us know what you feel about Rakhi’s suggestions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!