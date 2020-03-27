FlashbackFriday: Throwback Picture Of Newly Married Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Posing With Yuvraj Singh Will Bring A Big Smile On Your Face

#FlashbackFriday: Back in December 2017, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli had a dream destination wedding. While they tried to keep it a secret from the media, they couldn’t do it apart from the pictures and videos which only hit the web world after a proper announcement. And from whatever we got to see, we must say it looked like coming straight from a fairy tale wedding.

Post the destination wedding in Italy, they hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends. The events were largely covered by the media and even the inside pictures and videos stormed the internet.

From Virat’s friends of Indian Cricket team to Anushka’s Bollywood friends everyone attended the wedding reception. One such picture from Virushka’s Mumbai reception has gone viral again in which the couple is seen posing for a picture with Yuvraj Singh.

The throwback picture shared by a fan club of Virat Kohli on Instagram is too adorable to miss and will take you down the memory lane again. In just an hour of posting it, the picture received more than 10k likes. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka both are selfly quarantining these days due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The couple also shared a video on Instagram recently in which they appealed to people to stay home and don’t come out of home until its emergency.,

