Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. Everyone is sharing their stories of quarantine and how they are chilling at home. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are sharing a glimpse of their personal lives as well on how they are coping up in this situation of crisis. Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan also shared his side of the story and what his chhote nawab Taimur Ali Khan is up to these days.

Saif recently spoke to Times on a video call on the current situation of lockdown and guess who made a guest appearance? Yes, it was none other than Chhota Nawab, Taimur. He came wearing a Hulk mask and gloves and looked every bit of cute in the same. As soon as he came, Saif picked him up and made him sit in his lap and removed his face mask.

Take a look at the video here:

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Taimur got mesmerised and kept asking dad, Saif “Where is she? Where are you?” to which the anchor replied to him sweetly. Isn’t Tim’s debut is the debut of the year already.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Tabu and Alaya F. He will be next seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

