Salman Khan’s THIS Gesture For Katrina Kaif Shows How There’s Still Something Left!

The appreciation for the pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat is all over the B-Town. The movie is all set to release in less than a month, and it’s the reunion of Ali-Katrina-Salman for which many are excited for. Salman has Dabangg 3 and remake of Veteran as to his upcoming movies, but Katrina Kaif has nothing official apart from Tiger 3 and Sooryavanshi.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed the team, the reason why the third instalment of Tiger franchise has been boosted. The source says, “In recent times nothing seems to work for Katrina except the Tiger series. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has been asked to work on an idea for Tiger 3.”

Ali, in our exclusive interview, also revealed that the script of Tiger Zinda Hai is in progress. He also went on to say that he has shown the script to Salman Khan and the makers, they are really happy with it. This surely is great news for bhai-fans, but we also see his caring nature for Katrina and her career.

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

