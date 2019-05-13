Ranbir Kapoor WILL NOT Clash Either With Salman Khan Or Aamir Khan; Here’s How!

Salman Khan recently made it official that his upcoming film Dabangg 3 will be released on December 20th, 2019. And the same date was locked by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

Ayan Mukerji finally postponed the movie, after Salman announced the date for Dabangg 3. Ranbir Kapoor who was speaking on the sidelines of Panasonic event gave a reaction to if finally.

Ranbir said, “Brahmastra was going to be released in December, but director Ayan Mukerji postponed it to summer 2020. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s unfortunate we could not make the December release date because of various reasons.”

He further added, “The CG wouldn’t have been ready. It’s sad that again there will be a gap between my film, since ‘Sanju‘ released last year. It’s not good for actors to have such long gaps. But it’s not in my hands. As long as the film is well made, I’m happy. We are not giving the film a deadline,”

Meanwhile, he also hinted about his movie clashing with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Rumours have it that Ranbir has been booked for Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn which is yet not decided to be released. Ranbir further told the reporters, “After Brahmastra, Shamshera would come. So I think Luv Ranjan’s film might have to be moved ahead because I think even the audience would get bored if I have three films in a year. It’s still being planned.”

Ranbir is shooting Brahmastra and Shamshera simultaneously. “It’s hard because both are these big action films and I’m not used to that genre. It’s been quite a hard year for me but I’m having fun” he said.

