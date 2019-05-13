Sunny Deol Meets Through An Accident With 4 More Vehicles Ramming Into Each Other!

Sunny Deol is currently busy campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as the actor is contesting elections from Gurdaspur. Unfortunately, while travelling through the Amritsar-Gurdaspur National Highway, the actor’s vehicle met through an accident as it clashed with a convoy. Moreover, post this, 4 other vehicles rammed into each other. Luckily, there was no harm caused and everyone’s safe.

Reportedly, the accident happened when the actor was on his way for a roadshow and his car was hit by another vehicle coming from the wrong side. Soon, the tyre burst and the car hit the divider. It is also being said that just after this, four other vehicles rammed into each other but luckily, the people remained unharmed.

The incident has been reported to the police and it was indeed a lucky day for Sunny that no harm was caused to him. We hope all remains well for him!

Sunny Deol, 62, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Akali Dal alliance candidate from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away due to cancer in April 2017.

The actor said he would effectively implement schemes meant for youngsters, elderly and women.

Recalling his all-time famous cinematic dialogue, Deol said “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” had been possible only due to affection from people across the country.

