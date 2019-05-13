De De Pyaar De Box Office:  33 Crores VS Top 5 Openers Of Ajay Devgn – Where Will It Stand?

De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the theatre screens this Friday with a love drama, De De Pyaar De, which will showcase Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu in a love triangle with the former. After delivering a plus affair at the box office with Total Dhamaal, we wonder where this one will land up in Ajay’s Top 5 Highest Opening Grossers of all time? Let’s analyse!

Check out the Top 5 opening grossers of Ajay Devgn below:

Films Year Collections Golmaal Again 2017 33.00 Cr Singham Returns 2014 32.00 Cr Total Dhamaal 2019 16.50 Cr Baadshaho 2017 12.03 Cr Himmatwala 2013 12.00 Cr

Golmaal Again

The 2017 comedy drama which has been directed by Rohit Shetty earned big time at the box office and garnered the Super-Hit title for itself. It made a collection of 33 crores on its day and became Ajay’s highest ever opening grosser of all time.

Singham Returns

The sequel to 2011 action drama was appreciated both by the audiences and the critics. It opened to whopping numbers of 32 crores, and lagged just by a crore from clashing with Golmaal Again in the terms!

Total Dhamaal

Third, on the list is this year’s Total Dhamaal which opened up to collections of 16.50 crores, and became the 4th highest opening grosser of 2019. The movie received a mix response by the critics and ended up as only a plus affair with lifetime numbers of 154.30 crores.

Baadshaho

Baadshaho, an action thriller, which starred Ileana D’Cruz as the leading lady opened up well with 12.03 crores, but gradually was rejected by the audience.

Himmatwala

The 2013 Sajid Khan directorial was another disappointment at the box office despite earning 12 crores on its opening day. It made an overall lifetime collection of only 45 crores.

Now comparing De De Pyaar De with the above, double-digit numbers are surely coming in, and considering Ajay’s massive fan base and the theme of the movie, expectations lie in the range of 15-17 crores. That means the competition is for the 3rd spot with Total Dhamaal. Now, let’s see whether it manages to cross the comical drama or will lie below it! What do y’all think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!