Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai To Miss Its Eid Release?

Superstar Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to release on May 22, 2020 is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This sad news for Salman fans was confirmed by a source close to the production team.

“‘Radhe‘ will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patchwork left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work”, a source close to the production told PTI.

For the first time in over a decade that Salman fans will not see a release on Eid, a festival date which has been synonymous with the actor. Salman started shooting for Radhe last November. However, due to the shutdown on all television and film production work due to the outbreak, the last schedule of the film didn’t complete.

Most of Salman’s Eid releases have turned out to be blockbusters such as Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016) and Bharat (2019), barring Tubelight (2017) and Race 3 (2018). The insider further said as people might be skeptical about watching a movie in a theatre due to the COVID-19 scare, it would be unfair to release a film during this scary situation.

“We are in the same boat as other big films that were scheduled to release. We are going into May soon, the film was to release on Eid, which is May 22. It is not that the virus will be eradicated completely within a few days or months. Who will want to go to theatres during such times? The fear of not venturing out of homes and going to theatres to enjoy a film is a lot more and we all will have to deal with it and overcome it,” the source added.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and the film is the third collaboration between Bhaijaan and the director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Randeep Hooda will be seen as the main antagonist and Disha Patani as the female lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!