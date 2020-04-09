Aayush Sharma On Salman Khan’s Nephew Abdullah Khan’s Demise: “He Never Uttered To Anyone That He Is Related To Bhai”

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away recently. Aayush Sharma, who is currently staying with Salman Khan revealed in an interview that Abdullah Khan’s demise was a very upsetting and difficult time for the family. He also opened up about his relationship with Abdullah.

In an Instagram live with an entertainment portal, Aayush was asked if he had met Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan and how he remembers him. Aayush Sharma said that Abdullah was a very kind-hearted and courteous person. He further added that Abdullah was a good human being and always helped people and he never told anyone that he was related to Salman Khan.

Moreover, the Loveyatri actor told Times of India that “His passing was quite upsetting. We used to call him a gentle giant because he was super courteous and kind. He never uttered to anyone about being related to Salman Khan. He was a good human being and always helped people out and was super passionate about fitness”.

The news of Salman Khan’s nephew’s death came amid the lockdown. According to reports from various media portals, Abdullah passed away due to a heart condition.

Aayush was last seen in T-series’ song Manjha alongside Saiee Manjrekar. The song was sung by Vishal Mishra.

