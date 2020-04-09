AR Rahman Unhappy With Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria’ Masakali 2.0? Asks Fans To Enjoy The Original

Yesterday, Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria was unveiled by T-Series. The song is a recreation of one of AR Rahman’s iconic song Masakali, from Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi-6. The audience wasn’t pleased with the song and they were waiting for Rahman to react to this new version. Looks like the Oscar-winner himself is not happy with it.

Last night, without bashing the makers directly for the recreated version, AR Rahman shared a post and told people to listen to the original song and shared the hard efforts went behind making it. The Dil Se movie composer captioned it, “Enjoy the original #Masakali.”

He wrote in the post – “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” – Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Check out the post below:

He also took to his Instagram page and hinted that he is angry with Masakali 2.0 but he’s controlling it. Rahman didn’t mention anything about the new version but his followers could make out that it was related to Tanishk Bagchi’s recreation of Masakali.

The ace composer shared a graphic pic of a man in flames due to anger that had text which reads, “THE STRONGEST MAN IS HE WHO IS ABLE TO CONTROL HIS ANGER.”

Take a look at the post below:

The original song was crooned by Mohit Chauhan and the recreated version is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar.

