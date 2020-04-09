Is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan The Reason Behind Trisha’s Walk Out From Koratala Siva’s Acharya? Here’s What Chiranjeevi Has To Say

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been making headlines following his social media debut a couple of weeks back, and also for his next, Acharya. The social actioner has been in news ever since its inception last year.

It was only last month when actress Trisha, who was originally signed in as the leading lady for Acharya, walked out of the project following some creative differences between her and the makers.

Trisha had then tweeted, “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences — hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

As per a report from Tollywood.net, during a media interaction when asked about the same to Chiranjeevi, the Telugu star was quoted saying, “I asked my team if they had any issue with Trisha Krishna. My daughter Sushmita was ready with her outfits. I was shocked when I heard the news about her exit. Later I came to know that she signed Mani Ratnam’s project (Ponniyin Selvan) and allotted bulk dates for the project. Hence, she walked out of my movie Acharya. No one from the team of Acharya had creative differences with Trisha Krishnan.”

Following Trisha’s walkout from Acharya, the makers have roped in Kajal Aggarwal as the film’s leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi.

With Acharya, it will be for the second time where the audience will get to see the onscreen Jodi of Chiranjeevi and Kajal on the big screen. The duo were last seen together in 2017 released Khaidi No. 150.

Acharya has been news following rumours about Mahesh Babu has an extended cameo. However, Chiranjeevi denied the same, as the actor in an interview stated that the Sarileru Neekevvaru star was never a part of his project.

Acharya is currently put on halt following the current coronavirus crisis. The Chiranjeevi starrer is helmed by Koratala Siva.

