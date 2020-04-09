Actress Jennifer Stone Switches Career, Registers As A Nurse To Join The Battle Against COVID-19

At a time when several global personalities are making donations to fight the battle against the novel coronavirus, Hollywood actress Jennifer Stone has decided to fight the pandemic as a registered nurse.

The former N actress announced her plan to fight the global virus as a registered nurse, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She uploaded a photograph on Instagram of her three different ID badges, she captioned it: “A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident.”

In the same post, she further talked about her immediate goal for her new career.

“I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them,” she said.

Stone completed her nursing school in December 2019.

