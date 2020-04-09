Rangoli Chandel Joins The List Of People Criticising Masakali 2.0: “Nothing Worse For An Artist…”

When the makers of Masakali 2.0 shared the song featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, they were flooded with criticism. While remixes have become the trend of the day, this recreation has people wondering if this was even needed or not.

While the director of ‘Delhi 6’, the film that featured the original Masakali, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was vocal about his dislike for the remix, veteran singer and musician A.R Rahman too made it loud and clear that he was mighty displeased with the product. Taking to their respective social media handles they made their distaste loud and clear.

Now it looks like they have found a supporter in Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel. Taking to her Twiiter handle, Rangoli has shared the sentiments of AR Rahman and said, “Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience…” Check out her tweet here:

Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience… https://t.co/h8McybOeS6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 9, 2020

AR Rahman tweeted, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Lots of love and prayers AR Rahman”

While earlier today, Mehra too took to his Twitter handle to tweet, #Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums.”

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

Well, do take a look at Masakali 2.0 and share your feedback with us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!