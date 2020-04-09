UNBELIEVABLE! Doordarshan Witnessed A Jump Of 40000% In Viewership Due To Ramayan & Other Rerunning Shows

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, Doordarshan is retelecasting its classics in order to provide some relief during the period of lockdown. It has kick-started the re-run of Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan and some other shows. And well, the decision has paid off quite handsomely for the channel.

As per BARC, Doordarshan has emerged as the most viewed channel in India for the week that ends on 3rd April. The council further added that the channel saw an unprecedented jump of 40,000 percent in its viewership.

The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi’s announcement of nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was declared till 15th April, which is likely to get extend owing to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Meanwhile, Ramayan, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over its first weekend of a rerun. The Ramanand Sagar production also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment space. The show was the highest-rated in urban and megacities.

The report noted that the four episodes of “Ramayan” garnered an average of 28.7 million impressions. All the four episodes of “Ramayan” garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes, adding that on an average each episode of “Ramayan” got 42.6 million tune-ins. The report went live on last Thursday.

