Love Black Widow’s Look? Marvel Introduces Scarlett Johansson’s Character’s EXCLUSIVE Make-Up Collection For Fans!

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow is one of the biggest releases of 2020. This Marvel film was supposed to hit the screens in May this year. However, due to the lockdown, the release date has been pushed. But MCU is making sure to keep the buzz of the film intact.

This time, MCU hasn’t shared any promo or poster of this Scarlett starrer. They have revealed the exclusive Black Widow make-up collection along with Ulta Beauty which the fans can order for themselves. Today, Marvel shared the picture of the same on their Instagram page.

In the picture, there’s a stunning red and black bag that represents Black Widow‘s attire and entire look. There are good lipsticks, kajal, compact, glitter eye-shadows and some good collections of brushes. Marvel captioned the photo, “Bold looks, here we come. Introducing the exclusive @UltaBeauty x #BlackWidow collection. #StyledByMarvel”

Check out the pic below:

We can’t wait to grab our hands on these cool Marvel collections!

Talking about the film, MCU recently announced the new release date. Scarlett Johansson starrer will now hit the screens on November 6, 2020. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The film will tell us Natasha Romanoff’s life before she became an Avenger.

There are speculations that Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man will have a special appearance in BW. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Did you like the bag and make-up collection by Marvel? Let us know in the comments below!

