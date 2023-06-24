Salman Khan and Govinda are two highly influential and accomplished actors in the Indian film industry, known for their charismatic screen presence, versatile acting skills, and remarkable contributions to Bollywood. Now actor Anand Balraj reveals what it is like shooting the two actors.

For the unversed, Balraj is known for his roles in films such as Pardes and Khalnayak. He recently mentioned that Salman liked shooting at night and would hang out with the crew after the shoot. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Anand Balraj said that whenever Govinda arrived late on set, he would take a nap. After Govinda would finally show up, there would be a flurry of activity as everyone rushed to do their makeup. He said in Hindi, “Be it, Salman Khan or Govinda, whether they arrived at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., they used to finish their work and leave.” Balraj then said that Govinda was often late and added, “He is an amazing dancer. But he is late sometimes. When you become a heartthrob, these dramas happen.”

Talking about working with Salman, he said, “When Salman Khan was shooting for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, I was on the sets, and they used to put up the sets at night. The scenes which were supposed to be shot in the morning were also shot at night, indoors. And he loved working at night. After the shoot, at around 1:30 or 2 a.m., when we asked, ‘Can we go,’ he used to say, ‘Get a drink.’ He used to chill with the cameramen and other crew members till 3:30 a.m.”

He added, “With Salman, it’s like the day begins when he wakes up. If he comes to the sets and feels he isn’t looking good, he leaves in two hours and comes back the next day. But he never leaves work unfinished. You see, a lot of the time, his body doubles help him a lot. But Salman is a hugely professional.”

