Salman Khan To Essay The Role Of A Zookeeper On An International Mission In Kabir Khan’s Next?

Salman Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of his last release Dabangg 3, has moved on to his next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhudheva. But before he even finishes the film, Salman is prepping to be a part of another film. Well, rumor has it that Salman Khan is all set to reunite with Tubelight director Kabir Khan for the fourth time now.

While these speculations were already circulating on the internet, new developments about the film have come up. Buzz is that Salman Khan’s role in the film is that of an Indian zoo-keeper who travels all the way to China to get back a Panda and save the zoo. While this is one of the many ideas Kabir Khan has, a source revealed that “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman, which the latter is excited about, but he is waiting for the final narration.”

The report in SpotboyE also states that Kabir Khan will materialize this film with Salman Khan after the release of his upcoming sports drama titled ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the main lead. It is said that the film will be only be announced in the month of June and shall probably go on floors by the end of 2020.

It is also said that this film won’t be Salman’s immediate project that he will take up after Radhe. He is in talks with Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Siddharth Roy Kapur for several other projects and may work on these projects first if something materializes. Salman, reportedly, wants to take a break from the action genre and is keen on doing a film based on some other topic. He will give a nod to a suitable script once he finds it.

Talking about Salman’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film also stars Salman’s Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!