Karan Johar Takes Takht To Europe, To Soon Fly To Italy & France For Recce!

The rumour mill has been buzzing with reports of Karan Johar going on a cost-cutting spree to curb the expenses that his studio is making on films. However, quashing any such possibility, sources have said that Karan’s dream project, Takht will be shot on a very grand scale and the film will go on floors as soon as March.

While the last few releases of Dharma Productions barring Good Newzz of course, have failed to make the expected mark at the Box Office. Which was the reason why reports were doing rounds that KJo had decided to not shoot any film abroad in this year. However, a certain source has presented a different story altogether, to Mumbai Mirror.

The daily has quoted the source saying, “Karan, along with cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani, National Award-winning art-director Sabu Cyril and his assistant directors will be in the desert city for the next five days to extensively analyze the locations and plan the cinematography and set designs.”

While Karan Johar’s social media posts yesterday announced that he had already begun the recce for Takht’s shoot locations in Rajasthan. If the source is believed, KJo with his team will soon fly to various parts of Europe including France and Italy to check shoot location sites there as well.

The source concluded saying, “He’d always planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be erected everywhere—from Jaisalmer to Europe—for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked.”

For those who have joined in late, Takht is being touted as Karan Johar’s dream project and is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. While Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb’s elder brother and the evergreen Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated Moghul king, Shahjahan.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by the man himself! Takht is slated to have a 2020 Diwali release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!