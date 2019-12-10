Salman Khan To Be The Face For Pepsi In India, Brand To Tie Up With Dabangg 3

While Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next Dabangg 3 has garnered headlines for a new reason. The star in a new will be endorsing Pepsi in India and will be seen in the commercials. The giant itself announced this all below is all you need to know.

The food and beverage makers PepsiCo announced that they have roped in Salman to be the face for the carbonated drink in India. Taking the SWAG themed campaign that the beverage is known for, Salman will be shooting a 360-degree advertisement in 2020 making it the first.

The PepsiCo spokesperson in an email announcement according to Livemint said, “We are excited to announce Pepsi’s collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Over the last year, SWAG has been the underlying message throughout Brand Pepsi’s campaigns, celebrating the innate self-belief of the Indian consumer today. In 2020, we look forward to building the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag proposition with Salman in 2020,”

The brand is also set to collaborate with Salman’s next Dabangg 3 that is set to hit the big screens on December 20 this year. “Pepsi will be launching its association with Salman by tying up with Dabangg 3. This campaign will give consumers a sneak peek into what the Pepsi 2020 campaign will look like,” the company statement added.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjarekar and is directed by Prabhudheva.

