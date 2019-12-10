Bhumi Pednekar: “My Successes Are A Validation That I Have Taken The Right Decisions In Choosing Content”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits “Bala” and “Pati, Patni Aur Woh“, says she continues to strive for excellence in cinema.

Bhumi has had seven releases in theatres so far and six out of those have been hits.

Talking about her box office run, Bhumi said: “I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films.”

The “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” actress feels hugely empowered with her hits and she says it drives her to back her instincts while choosing a film.

“My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward. As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls,” she said.

She only wants to chase excellence in cinema.

“I’m fortunate that I have been blessed so far and I only wish that I continue striving for excellence in cinema. I’m thrilled about my next line up of movies as they all challenge me as an actor and will definitely push me to only getting better,” Bhumi said.

