Chhapaak: Rangoli Chandel Applauds Deepika Padukone For The Trailer

Deepika Padukone with the trailer of her next film Chhapaak hit the audience with a tsunami of emotions and they are still recovering from it. While the hard-hitting story and Deepika’s master class performance is garnering praises, the recent one to applaud it is the unexpected Rangoli Chandel. Yes, you read it right.

Deepika plays an acid attack survivor Malti in the film Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is adapted from the life of real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal who even after facing the heinous phase did not let her spirit die and made the supreme court ban the sale of acid.

Seems like the trailer of the film the dropped today also moved Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli who took to her much followed Twitter handle to praise it. She also expressed how the story is close to her and she remembered how her family faced the same thing.

She wrote, “Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death… story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works.”

For the unversed, Rangoli herself is an acid attack survivor. A guy whose proposal she rejected in her college threw almost a litre acid on her face. She had her story in a streak of tweet in October this year.

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Chhapaak stars Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika. The film is a maiden project for the actress as a producer. It is set to release on January 10, 2020.

