Rajinikanth’s next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168 is yet to go on floors, but the hype related to the film is already quite high among cinema lovers. The makers this morning took to Twitter for announcing that actress Meena has been signed for the film.

The makers welcomed the actress along with a tweet that read: “The enduring beauty #Meena joins the cast of #Thalaivar168”

Apart from Meena, the makers have also have signed in ace actor Prakash Raj for a pivotal role.

Though nothing yet has been confirmed about the characters of the lead actors. However, there are speculations that one may get to see Meena as Rajinikanth’s wife and Prakash Raj as the lead antagonist.

The film also stars gorgeous Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in lead.

#Thalaivar168 will be helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures production house.

Talking about Meena, apart from #Thalaivar168, the actress also has a big project lined up for release in form of Malayalam action-drama Shylock which has Mollywood star Mammootty in lead.

Shylock is been helmed by Ajai Vasudev, and it is been produced by Joby George under Goodwill Entertainments production house.

The film will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on 23rd January 2020.

About Prakash Raj, the veteran actor will soon be seen in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru as the lead antagonist.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!