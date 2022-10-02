Over the last few months, south films have done good business in north India at a time when Bollywood films have flopped. RRR and Kannada release KGF: Chapter 2 has even done better than all Hindi releases in the time period. Thus giving rise to the South vs Bollywood debate. Now Salman Khan shares his views on the ongoing debate.

Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film God Father is all set to hit the big screens on October 5. The Telugu film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, will see Salman in a cameo appearance. Recently, both superstars addressed a press conference in Mumbai as part of the film’s promotions.

As reported by India Today, Salman Khan said to Chiranjeevi, “Your films are being accepted here but our films aren’t accepted there.” To which the south star says, “We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.”

Dabangg Khan then also shared his views on how Bollywood and south film industries can benefit from the cross-pollination of talents. He said, “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go South. The thing is once you start working together, just imagine the numbers we will all have. That is the main thing that people watch it here, people watch it in the South. You have all the theatres, fans, go and watch him, me. Even if they become my fans, we become his fans. Everyone just grows and grows and the numbers become really large. We say ₹300 crores, ₹400 crores. If all of us get together, we can cross ₹3000- ₹4000 crores.”

Directed by Mohan Raja, God Father is the story of a mysterious man ascending to fill the power vacuum left by the death of a political leader. It is produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad.

