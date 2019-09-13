Salman Khan, Prabhudeva Lock A Title For The Veteran Remake & It Has A Wanted Connection!

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan‘s Inshallah landed in troubled waters, the latter assured that he will come back with another film on Eid 2020. It was only after a few days after this announcement when Salman revealed that he will be working with Prabhudeva again on the remake of the hit Korean drama – Veteran. Now, it looks like the team has finally locked a title as well and it has a Wanted connection to it.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the team has locked a name for the masala actioner now. “Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean hit Veteran and this film will be a remake of that thriller. Salman will yet again play a top cop or a sleuth. They are planning to call it Radhe, which is incidentally the name of his character in Wanted as well. But this isn’t Wanted 2,” revealed the source.

The same source had earlier revealed that because Salman loves to move on one project to another swiftly, the team decided to rope in Prabhudeva as the director for the film. He said, “They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman os definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020.”

Interestingly, the Veteran remake is not the first adaptation that Salman will be working on. Salman’s films like Bharat and Tubelight were also adaptations of foreign dramas. While Bharat was a remake of the Korean drama An Ode To My Father, Tubelight was an adaptation of a Hollywood film titled Little Boy.

