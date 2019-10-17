Salman Khan Plays Smart To Meet His Promise Of Arriving On Eid 2020?

The most anticipated prequel Dabangg 3 is all set to end the year on a bang and Salman Khan is making sure to up the buzz with each passing day. In August, it came as a confirmation that the superstar has opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah but he promised of arriving in Eid 2020. Now, apparently the duo of Salman and director Prabhudheva with the tentatively titled India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe are arriving on Eid and the actor has already some smart plans to meet the deadline for his release.

It is learnt that Salman has roped in brother Sohail Khan to back his Eid release and the shooting locations have been finalised. Two large sets to be built at renowned Mehboob studios, which is near Salman’s house. Also, the sets for Bigg Boss too are in Mumbai Film City. This on the whole will save actor’s time.

A source close to the development reveals, “There are two sets being built. They had been booked from November 4 to December 24 for the first schedule, and the second from January 13 next year onwards for a month, so that the film can be edited soon to meet the Eid deadline next year. Salman will also need to promote his film Dabangg 3, which releases on December 20 this year, and most of his media interactions are slated to be held at Mehboob Studios itself.”

Salman will come out and do the interviews as he shoots for this cop film, and even Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva will be at the same location as he is also directing India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

