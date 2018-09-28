Salman Khan On Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer, Visiting Arunachal Pradesh, Tanushree Dutta Controversy & More!

Bollywood star Salman Khan says he has been keen on visiting Arunachal Pradesh for a long time. He also comments on Thugs Of Hindostan trailer and Tanushree Dutta controversy.

Salman was interacting with media as he attended a curtain-raiser event for the second edition of an MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race along with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju here.

On his love for Arunachal Pradesh, Salman said: “I have never been there, but I don’t know why I like Arunachal Pradesh so much that I just wanted to go there for longest time to see the place and to be there. I did a film called ‘Tubelight‘ with child actor Matin Rey Tangu who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. So, whenever he used to meet me, he used to tell me to visit Itanagar which is in Arunachal Pradesh.

“He used to keep on talking about rivers, mountains and the pollution-free environment of Itanagar and Pasighat. So, I got very fascinated with that. He always tells me that ‘Every time you promise me, but you don’t come there. I don’t like Mumbai but then also, I come here to meet you’.”

For the event, Salman was dressed in a traditional maroon Monpa jacket from the state.

The actor hopes he can make it to the cycling event.

“I tried to go there many times, but this time I hope I can make to this event. That time (when the event takes place), I am shooting for ‘Bharat’ in Delhi. So, if I get one day off from the shoot, the first thing I want to do is to be a part of this event.”

Asked about the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy in which the actress has alleged that the veteran actor tried to sexually harass her on a film’s set, Salman said: “I am not aware of this. Let me know and understand what is happening then, I will be able to comment on that.”

He lauded the trailer of “Thugs Of Hindostan“, which features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“It is outstanding,” he said.