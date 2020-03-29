Salman Khan Lends A Helping Hand To 25,000 Daily Wage Workers Stuck Helpless In The Lockdown?

Bollywood was being criticized for doing so little in this state of crisis due to coronavirus outbreak. Then yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan stepped up, Kumar donated 25crores to PM’s relief fund and Varun donated 30 lakhs to PM’s and 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. Now as per a report from Pinkvilla.com, it has come to light that Salman Khan has stepped forward to lend his helping hand for the same. The Dabangg star will apparently support around 25,000 daily wage earners through his NGO.

Salman Khan’s NGO Being Human has been providing for people with their education and medical needs”. The actor is doing his bit and had even recorded a message requesting his fans and the citizens of the country to stay indoors and stay protected amid this tough scenario. FWICE had earlier announced the shutting down of all the film, television and web series shooting as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. However, this decision impacted the daily wage earners the most. Bollywood stars are now coming forward to lend them monetary help which will enable them to survive during these unfortunate days.

Today Producer Bhushan Kumar and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also pledged to donate money to ramp up the medical facilities in the nation.

