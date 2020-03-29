Diet Sabya Calls Out Netlix India & ‘SHE’ Fame Aaditi Pohankar For Duping A Stylist

Instagram’s Diet Sabya is known for calling out on designers for ripping-off someone else’s design and celebs for looking towards west and copying anything they wear. Recently it was slamming the corporate companies who were not allowing their employees to work from home amid coronavirus outbreak.

Today, the account has slammed She actress Aaditi Pohankar. The actress who is busy collecting accolades for her bold and beautiful role in Netflix India series She was recently slammed along with the OTT platform for not paying due to a budding stylist.

Pujarini Ghosh, a budding stylist who was first appointed as Aaditi’s stylist for her series didn’t receive her fees for the service she has provided. To sum it up, the actress along with the production house and OTT platform contacted the stylist for a photoshoot and then rejected paying her for the “terrible services” she provided, say the reports.

When she didn’t receive her amount, she reached out to Diet Sabya for help. Pujarini then shared a series of WhatsApp screenshots to Diet Sabya where she had a conversation with the actress. The online account then presented her case and highlighted the plight of stylists on her Instagram account. If you go through the account, there’s a highlight named, ‘PAYBACK.’

To give you an idea of it, we have shared a thread of screenshots here, one of the screenshots read, “Later, I followed up with the manager on the payment (Oh it was mentioned that the remaining payment will be cleared after the trials) but no response. Then I messaged her regarding the images so that I can help with clothing credits. That’s when she messaged.”

In another screenshot, it is said that Aditi owes her 20k as the message read, “She owes me 20k which might not be a lot for a lot of people but for someone who is starting out and gave all the service, it’s a lot of money. Especially, as a freelancer, it gets super hard.”

