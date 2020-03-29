Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Chose To Fly Back To India Just Before The Lockdown

Actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja made headlines last week when she came back to the country from London amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Sonam has now opened up about why she chose to return to the country and the reason is her family. Below is what the actress has to say.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned to India just before the complete lockdown following which no international flights were allowed to land in here. Sonam in a recent interview spoke how she came back for her parents and Anand’s parents and grandparents who are aging and they wanted to be here if they need them.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked, Sonam said, “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly,”

Talking about how everyone is handling the situation best to their capabilities including the government, officials and police, Sonam added, “Everybody is doing their best ..we are together..I’m back in India with my husband and have no symptoms of the virus because we have been not in any countries that have a rampant spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the actress has been sharing her quarantine experience. Recently there were also rumours that the actress is pregnant, following a viral video of her banter with her Mother-in-law.

