When Salman Khan’s Romantic Drama With Manisha Koirala Was Planned Straight For Doordarshan Release & Emerged As A Disaster

Salman Khan is a superstar today and the scene was pretty much the same in the mid-90s as well. After the all time blockbuster success of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun…! [1994] followed by the blockbuster action drama Karan Arjun [1995], his stocks were going high. This was also the time when the makers of his long-in-the-making and ready film ‘Yeh Majhdaar‘ decided to finally bring it to the audience.

The film was announced at the time when Salman Khan was an emerging star after Maine Pyaar Kiya, Manisha Koirala was the next big star in the making after Saudagar and Rahul Roy was the newest heartthrob of the nation after Aashiqui. Together, the trio seemed like a formidable team that would strike a chord amongst youngsters all over. The director who got them together was Esmayeel Shroff.

However, there were troubles and it was struck. This is when the unthinkable happened. The promo of the film, which was earlier titled Majhdaar, started playing on Doordarshan as Yeh Majhdaar. This was the time when there was no satellite medium and of course no digital arena either. The films that were played on Doordarshan were mostly 60s/ 70s stuff and even if as rarity something from the 80s came, it used to be party time for the viewers. Hence, a film releasing straight on Doordarshan without theatrical release was a reason to rejoice for many.

This continued for two to three weeks and then suddenly there was silence. The film didn’t arrive on television and instead made it to theaters, albeit as a token release. There, it turned out to be a major disaster at the box office. Though the film’s budget was miniscule and stood under 2 crores, the returns couldn’t touch even 50 lakhs, hence turning out to be a forgettable outing for all involved. The film did have music by Nadeem Shravan but that didn’t work either. None of the stars spoke about the film too and soon, Yeh Majhdaar disappeared into oblivion.

