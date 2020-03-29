After Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan Donates 55 Lakhs To Fight The Coronavirus Threat

The Covid-19 outbreak has put the globe in danger and the virus is just spreading its reach rampantly. Yesterday we saw Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar coming forward for the aid to the curb the pandemic and donating 25 crore, following the same is Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan who has pledged to donate a sum of 55 Lakh total between PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund.

After PM Modi on his Twitter handle requested people to help the relief funds by making generous donations for the ones fighting with the deadly Coronavirus. Just sometime post this we saw Akshay Kumar making the announcement and now its Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Twitter and first wrote, “I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir”.

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

He donated 25 Lakhs to the CM Relief fund first and then he made another announcement and made a donation of 30 Lakhs to the PM Care Fund.

He wrote, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain.”

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

The actor donated a sum of 55 lakh and netizens right now are applauding him for his move. Meanwhile, in India Coronavirus is spreading on a fast pace with almost 1000 positive cases and 22 deaths. The country is right now on a 21 days Lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!