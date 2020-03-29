Mahesh Babu Donates 25 Lakh To TFI Daily Wage Workers, Requests Others From Film Fraternity To Make Contributions

Amidst this Covid-19 pandemic that has affected industries and mankind on a larger level, everyone is doing their bit to help.

One of the most renowned superstars, Mahesh Babu believes in utilising his resources for good and humanitarian causes. Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind and the adverse effects it’s causing on the daily wage workers, Mahesh babu has decided to contribute Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers.

The Superstar took to his social media account to spread the news and urge fellow actors to join in for the cause. The tweet reads,

“The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times #StayHomeStaySafe”

The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times 🙏🙏 #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 28, 2020

Mahesh Babu has a lot of fame and money in spades, but that doesn’t stop him from giving a likely much-appreciated warm gesture towards the needy. This selfless act of deed is what fans love about him the most and that has earned him a humongous and loyal fandom nationwide.

Having a huge amount of fanbase nationwide, Superstar Mahesh Babu is making sure everybody is aware of this situation and doss their bit by staying at home and helping the daily TFI workers for whom this situation is unfortunate.

